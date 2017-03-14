Auto insurance fee for catastrophic injuries rising to $170
LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — The annual auto insurance fee Michigan drivers pay toward caring for people catastrophically injured in crashes is rising to $170, a $10 increase.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced Monday the new per-car assessment for the 12 months starting July 1. It increased by the same amount last year.
The Livonia-based group collects funds to reimburse insurers for personal injury protection claims exceeding $555,000 per claim. It paid $1.1 billion in 2016, mostly for brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple fractures, and back and neck injuries.
The association says about $140 of the total will cover anticipated new claims and $26 will address a $1.9 billion estimated deficit for existing claims. Another 40 cents goes toward administrative expenses.
Michigan is the only state requiring drivers to buy unlimited medical benefits.
George
Total bull sh##. Why do I have to pay for somebody else’s mistake. The person injured should go after the person who hit them, not all of the drivers in the state. This is costing me more than the insurance portion of my policy.
On It
I agree with George! We have one of the highest gas taxes in the nation, they just froze the registration fees to never go down as the car ages, now this!!! I’m getting sick of being taxed to death from this state! All other states have better roads with less grief!