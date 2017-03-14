× California Closets expands manufacturing company in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It’s a company that plans to bring 61 new jobs and invest $5.7 million in West Michigan.

California Closets produces custom storage options for many areas of the home, according to a press release sent out this week. The company plans to expand their furniture manufacturing to the eastern part of the United States as well. The new facility will be located south of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 4930 Kraft Avenue SE.

“West Michigan is attractive to us due to many factors,” said Eric Wolff, President – Fulfillment, California Closets. “The location offers proximity to our customers and supply base, but more importantly a strong talent base in manufacturing and design. The West Michigan area has been a leader in forward thinking and furniture-related industries, which fits our direction and future. “

The Right Place Inc., a regional non profit economic organization, helped convince the company to move to West Michigan. Organizers say our state beat out Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina and Indiana for the top spot.

