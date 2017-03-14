× ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’ are apparently a thing

If you’ve ever wanted to wear a pair of jeans, while also seeming to wear shorts, but then changing your mind and having the jeans continue after the break, Nordstrom has the product for you.

They are called Clear Knee Mom Jeans, made by Topshop. The $95 pants feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn into the denim. They earn the ‘mom jeans’ description through fitting high on the waist, and being cropped below the knee.

Nordstrom says the jeans have a futuristic feel.