POINT LOOKOUT, Missouri -- The Cornerstone University men's basketball team defeated Bellevue 69-57 on Monday night to advance to the NAIA Division II National Championship game.

Kyle Steigenga scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win.

2nd ranked Cornerstone will play number 1 Union College in the title game Tuesday night at 7 p.m. the game can be seen on ESPN3 and there will be a watch party on the Cornerstone campus at the Hansen Center.