Couple starts real estate team from the ground up

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. -- For Laura and Patrick Ensley, the key to success is defined by hard work and patience.

The couple started flipping homes at age 20. Patrick has a background in custom home building, which he has done for the past 30 years. His most recent remodel was transforming the building they now call home for the Ensley team, located at 71 N. Main Street in downtown Cedar Springs.

Laura's background comes from a family-owned car business that gave her a working background in sales and building relationships with clients.

"We are excited to watch this town grow into something amazing. " Laura says.

The team currently serves cities from Kalamazoo to Traverse City.

"This was a lot of work, from start to finish. This building gave us a lot of challenges. It's all worth it now. We are happy to see this all come together." Patrick says.

The grand opening was last week Friday. During our visit, the Ensley team mentioned they have been very excited to help the community and families looking for the perfect home.