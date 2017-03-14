Euphoria, GVSU A Capella group, wins ICCA SemiFinals

Posted 12:51 PM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:49PM, March 14, 2017

If you've seen Pitch Perfect, you're going to love the sounds from the Grand Valley State University singing troupe, Euphoria.

Euphoria is GVSU's first co-ed and premiere a Capella group, performing a wide range of music for the West Michigan Community. Unlike a normal singing group, a Capella is a style of singing that only uses the singers' voices and no instruments.

The a Capella group just recently came back from the ICCA Semi Final competition in Chicago. Listen to their full performance below.

To stay updated on Euphoria's progress in the competition or to learn more about future performances, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s