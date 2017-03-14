Euphoria, GVSU A Capella group, wins ICCA SemiFinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've seen Pitch Perfect, you're going to love the sounds from the Grand Valley State University singing troupe, Euphoria.

Euphoria is GVSU's first co-ed and premiere a Capella group, performing a wide range of music for the West Michigan Community. Unlike a normal singing group, a Capella is a style of singing that only uses the singers' voices and no instruments.

The a Capella group just recently came back from the ICCA Semi Final competition in Chicago. Listen to their full performance below.

To stay updated on Euphoria's progress in the competition or to learn more about future performances, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.