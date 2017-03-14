Half-brothers to stand trial in roadside attack on trooper

BUCHANAN, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana man will face trial in connection with an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper.

MLive.com reports that a preliminary examination was held Tuesday in Berrien County for Travis Wise of Middlebury.

Wise and 21-year-old Michael Barber of Gobles, Michigan, face assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Police have said Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle on Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. The driver charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. That man’s half brother then pulled up in a car and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers.

An April 19 pretrial conference is scheduled for Wise and Barber. Their trial is to start May 17.