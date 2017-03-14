Marshall man killed trying to retrieve papers on highway

GREEN OAK TWP, Mich. — A man from Marshall died from his injuries after being hit by a minivan while trying to recover papers that blew out of his truck on a highway on the east side of Michigan.

Bruce Nyeholt of Marshall died at a hospital following a crash Saturday morning. Green Oak Township police say his truck became disabled on the right should of southbound U.S. 23. He was waiting for a wrecker to pick him when he opened the cover of the truck and the wind blew some papers out of his truck’s bed.

Police say witnesses reported that Nyeholt walked across the highway to retrieve his papers, which is when he was hit by a vehicle.

Nyeholt was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died shortly after arrival.

No one else was injured.