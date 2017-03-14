Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. He was a familiar face in Michigan during his run at the White House, now he's coming back to the mitten for the first time as president on Wednesday.

According to the Detroit News, President Trump will hold an event at the Willow Run Manufacturing Complex in Ypsilanti. It's the state's new test center for self-driving car technology.

President Trump is expected to talk about the auto industry, specifically keeping jobs in the U.S. There are reports the president invited a number of automakers to the event, including the Big Three.

2. For the second time in seven months, a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana.

The jackpot was worth $435 million, and a representative accepted the check on the winner's behalf because he wanted to stay anonymous. The representative said he was an alumnus of Purdue University, and works at a manufacturing plant.

He opted for the one-time lump sum payment.

3. The State Superintendent wants to give all public schools a report card on their performances.

Currently the state evaluates schools with a color coded scorecard, taking into account scores on state assessment tests and graduation rates.

Those against the current system say it's confusing, and that the letter grades work in other state. Critics of the letter grades say it would force schools to focus less on music, art, and other creative classes.

Officials will likely discuss the report card plan at the State Board meeting.

4. She's been schooling people out on the football field for years, and now a local woman is taking her passion for football to the national level.

Heather Anderson, of Kalamazoo County, has been playing tackle football for 12 years, spending the last seven years with the West Michigan Mayhem as a fullback. Now, she's been selected to play for the women's national team as a starting running back.

She went down to Florida in January for tryouts, and competed against 170 other women for a spot on the 45 member roster, ahead of the World Championships in June.

Until then, catch the West Michigan Mayhem play at Schoolcraft High School starting next month.

5. A mom in Muskegon County is joining a viral trend, women dancing their way through their third trimester.

Lindsay VanHook is expecting her son, Jack, in mid-April, and decided to make one of these videos with her little sister.

VanHook's mother posted it to Facebook and now it's gotten more than 4,000 views.