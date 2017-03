× Pedestrian killed after being hit in Cutlerville

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Kent County deputies are responding to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Cutlerville.

Dispatch says the crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the area of South Division Avenue and 72nd Street.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, says Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.