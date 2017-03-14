Police looking for suspect responsible for stealing carts of groceries

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released surveillance photos of the person they believe is responsible for stealing carts full of groceries from stores in Grand Rapids and Wyoming.
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the female suspect’s sweatshirt has an outline of a deer with antlers which is reportedly pink in color (although it looks orange in the freeze frames). Baseball hat is grey with black bill.
If you have any information contact police.
1 Comment
steve
Great description. For crying out loud, she can change her clothes and never be suspected. How about height, weight and age? What stores did she go to, because I bet she’ll be back.