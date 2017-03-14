Police looking for suspect responsible for stealing carts of groceries

Posted 12:25 PM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, March 14, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released surveillance photos of the person they believe is responsible for stealing carts full of groceries from stores in Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the female suspect’s sweatshirt has an outline of a deer with antlers which is reportedly pink in color (although it looks orange in the freeze frames). Baseball hat is grey with black bill.

If you have any information contact police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • steve

    Great description. For crying out loud, she can change her clothes and never be suspected. How about height, weight and age? What stores did she go to, because I bet she’ll be back.

    Reply