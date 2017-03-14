Police SUV damaged when pickup truck turns in front of officer

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia Department of Public Safety SUV suffered extensive damage when police say a pickup truck turned in front of the approaching officer late Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Main St. in Ionia. Police say a pickup truck attempted to turn into a gas station parking lot, but failed to yield the right of way to the approaching police officer. The resulting collision left both vehicles badly damaged.

A passenger in the pickup truck was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Neither the officer nor the pickup driver were injured.

