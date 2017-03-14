Tech Tuesday: Roadside gadgets for car problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Our friends with Genius Phone Repair brought in a handful of gadgets that would be useful if you ever have car troubles on the road.

The Torque app is available for Android phones, and when paired with an OBD Bluetooth adapter, will allow you to see what your vehicle is doing in real time and scan for fault codes. Like a scan tool, it can show and reset certain fault codes that'll help you fix your car and keep repair costs down.

The iClever portable car jump starter is basically an ultra compact jumper cable. It's smaller than an iPhone 6s and can jump a vehicle if its battery runs dry. In addition, it can also charge phones and other handheld devices.

