Top 5 Words We Should Stop Using

Huda Mann
If you want some hackneyed clichés, favored by media talking heads, here are some to consider: “exclusive, to be sure, arguably, remains to be seen, on the brink, breaking, stereotype, anchorperson, pundits say, probe, cautiously optimistic, potent, outpouring of support, searing indictment, broken system, Orwellian, BCE (Before the Common Era instead of BC), closely watch, alt-right, deep state, game changer, unbiased, raising awareness, usher in, hot-button, new normal, learning curve, way beyond, last-ditch effort, out of the box, undocumented immigrant, perfect storm, paradigm, mentally challenged, dizzying array, iconic, preferred gender, independent poll, stinging rebuke, wait for it, last-ditch effort, ” and my favorite, any reference to “journalistic ethics or integrity.” Anything that “sportscasters” say is tripe and “weatherpersons” just lie.