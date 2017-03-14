Update: Police identify pedestrian killed in Kent County accident

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police in Kent County have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed while crossing a street on Tuesday night.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Division Avenue and 72nd Street in Gaines Township. According to police, Michael Lee Merriman, 52, attempted to cross Division, and was hit by a vehicle. He did not survive.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Police say neither alcohol nor speed were involved in the accident.
Trevor Frith
What if there was a way this driver could have started the braking ¾ of a second sooner and stopped 30 – 40 feet shorter. There is. Sad that those in charge of driver legislation and training refuse to teach student drivers the safer left foot braking method and ban driving instructors from teaching the very complicated, inefficient(poor stopping distance) and dangerous (right foot pedal errors) right foot braking on automatic cars. See DOT HS 811 597 and 812 058. Score to date 30,000 – 150,000 dead, millions injured, and billions in costs. The price men are apparently willing to pay to maintain their systemic belief in right foot braking on automatic cars even though they have zero scientific justification.