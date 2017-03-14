Wicked, Les Misérables, and more coming to Broadway Grand Rapids

Something wicked is coming to Grand Rapids, and theater fans are raving about the upcoming 2017-18 lineup for Broadway Grand Rapids.]
Here's a list of the award-winning shows coming to DeVos Performance Hall:
- Wicked | October 18- November 5, 2017
- Les Misérables | November 21-26, 2017
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | December 12, 2017
- STOMP | January 18-20, 2018
- Beautiful, the Carole King Musical | February 13-18, 2018
- The Bodyguard | March 6-11, 2018
- The King and I | June 5-10, 2018
Tickets are currently on sale to season ticket holders. For more information on the upcoming season, head to BroadwayGrandRapids.com.