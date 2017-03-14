Wicked, Les Misérables, and more coming to Broadway Grand Rapids

Posted 1:09 PM, March 14, 2017, by

Something wicked is coming to Grand Rapids, and theater fans are raving about the upcoming 2017-18 lineup for Broadway Grand Rapids.]

Here's a list of the award-winning shows coming to DeVos Performance Hall:

Tickets are currently on sale to season ticket holders. For more information on the upcoming season, head to BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s