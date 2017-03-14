Woman missing from Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. – Detectives are looking for help in finding a missing Allegan County woman.

Amy Harker was last seen on Sunday, March 12 at about 2:30pm. Harker apparently told a friend that she was heading to Illinois to visit friends. Family and friends say they haven’t hear from her since and they also have not been able to reach her on her cell phone.

Family members tell investigators that Amy has medical concerns and they are worried for her welfare.

Anyone with information about her, call Allegan County Sheriff Detective Mark Lytle at 269-673-0500 ext. 4286 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.