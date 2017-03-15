Allegan deputies deliver wood to domestic violence victim without heat

Posted 4:55 PM, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, March 16, 2017

ALLEGAN, Mich. - Some Allegan County Sheriff's deputies went above and beyond during our recent cold snap.

In a Facebook post, the department reports that deputies Cory Harris and Jim Kimber came to the assistance this week of a domestic violence victim. They noticed the victim was without wood for heat and had no means to get more. Kimber donated the wood and together they dropped it off at the victim's residence.

They said it was so cold in her residence they could see their breath.

