× Cutlerville community, family remember Michael Merriman

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Michael Lee Merriman, 52, was a father, grandfather, and brother. His family tell FOX 17 he was homeless the last 12 years or so, and while he struggled with alcoholism he touched the hearts of many, especially in Cutlerville.

“He was a loving man,” said Anna Foster-Smith, ex-wife of Merriman and father of their grown daughter.

“He had a big heart and a lot of people liked him,” she said. “He had a lot of friends, and he would do anything for anybody. I just know he would, he’d give a shirt off his back.”

Tuesday night before 9 p.m., police say a car hit and killed Merriman as he was crossing Division at 72nd Street.

Wednesday a rose marked the bench where many saw him almost daily, a few blocks down at 68th and Division.

“He’s basically a Cutlerville institution, everybody knew him,” said John Lombardo, Johnny’s Pizza King owner and a friend of Merriman’s for 25 years. “Everybody talked to him. Everybody loved him.”

Lombardo says he plans to frame the sign of Merriman’s that he held onto dearly Wednesday afternoon after it happened to blow into his rental home’s yard. On cardboard Merriman wrote, “bet you can’t hit me with a Big Mac or a taco.”

“Selfless,” Lombardo said of Merriman. “I mean he couldn’t really work anymore and he had his issues, everybody knows, but he was just a great guy. Always had a great attitude no matter what.”

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Melissa Deering says he gave Merriman a sheet and a blanket for warmth. She says she would regularly say hello, wave, or try to give him food over the past four years since moving to the area.

“I always tried to give to him, a couple dollars, or a dollar meal from McDonald’s,” said Deering. “[Tuesday] I gave him a blanket and sheet because it was so cold.”

Years ago Merriman was known as “tire Mike,” for the work his family says he was good at and proud of. He worked at Ralph’s Tire, Inc. several years.

“He had a lot of people that always looked out for him and the community always did that,” said Foster-Smith. “I know his daughter’s thankful, and his family is thankful; we appreciate it.”

“There are homeless people on the streets and they’re still people, and they still need love just like anyone else,” she said.

Several Cutlerville business owners told FOX 17 they organized Wednesday and will be paying for Merriman’s funeral services and give their condolences to his loved ones and family: