GM adding jobs in Detroit area to boost engine production

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors Co. says it’s adding 220 jobs in southeastern Michigan to boost production of a 10-speed automatic transition.

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday the new positions at the Romulus Powertrain Plant are for production of the engine that’s used in Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and other models.

The company also announced it’s moving 180 workers from Lansing Delta Township to Flint Assembly to make Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups. Another 500 jobs will be retained in Lansing next year to manufacture the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave.

The announcement comes the day executives from GM and other automakers are expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Michigan. He’s set to announce plans to re-examine federal requirements that regulate fuel efficiency of new cars and trucks.