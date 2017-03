HOLLAND, Mich. – Holland residents can now here one of their local radio stations in FM.

Midwest Communications announced that 1450 WHTC is now both an AM and FM station. The FM simulcast of WHTC is now on The New 99.7 FM.

WHTC was simulcast on FM when the station first started in 1961, but the FM station was sold to a Grand Rapids broadcast group in 1994. The new FM station will cover a larger area, with a stronger, clearer signal.