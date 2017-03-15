Investigators: More than 30 possible victims of CSC from massage therapist come forward

Daniel Lockett

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich. – A massage therapist is charged with sexual assault and officials tell FOX 17 that more than 30 people have come forward during their investigation.

Daniel Lockett was arraigned on multiple charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd and 4th degree.  He’s accused of allegedly sexually assaulting four women while performing massages at Unity Integrated Wellness and Fitness in Oshtemo Township.

After Lockett was arraigned earlier this month, more people have told their stories to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff investigators.

Lockett will be back in court later this month.

 

