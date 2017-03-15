James has triple-double, Cavs beat Pistons 128-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James got his 52nd career triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a blazing start to overpower the Detroit Pistons 128-96 on Tuesday night.

James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season and third in the last four games at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter. In only 28 minutes, the four-time MVP finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Cleveland had lost four of five, but James helped them cruise in this one. He even overpowered a teammate at one point, flattening Irving while grabbing a rebound in the third quarter. James helped Irving to his feet then dribbled the ball up the floor.

Iman Shumpert scored a season-high 18 points for Cleveland, which is 3-5 in March but still leads Boston by 2 1/2 games for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tobias Harris led Detroit with 17 points. The Pistons are seventh in the East but are in a tight battle with several teams for a playoff spot.

Up next, the Pistons host Utah on Wednesday.