Kentwood man arrested for 2nd time in a month in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A Kentwood man has been arrested again by Wyoming Police on weapons and resisting an officer charges.

Police say they were called to 28th Street and Taft Avenue on March 12 on reports of suspected drug activity. There, they found Tyquan Karim Hassel, 19. Police say Hassel refused to comply with officers and then resisted and fought with officers at the scene. One of the officers suffered a broken hand in the fight. Police say Hassel was found to be armed with a handgun.

At the time of the arrest Hassel was out on bond for Breaking and Entering and Carrying a Concealed Weapon for a break-in that happened at a marijuana grow operation on February 12. In that incident, an officer, while chasing after Hassel, jumped a fence and was impaled by a ‘booby trap’ set by the operation’s owner.

Bond for the most recent charges for Hassel has been set at $100,000.