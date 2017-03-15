Kentwood man arrested for 2nd time in a month in Wyoming

Posted 4:44 PM, March 15, 2017, by

Tyquan Hassel

WYOMING, Mich. – A Kentwood man has been arrested again by Wyoming Police on weapons and  resisting an officer charges.

Police say they were called to 28th Street and Taft Avenue on March 12 on reports of suspected drug activity.  There, they found Tyquan Karim Hassel, 19. Police say Hassel refused to comply with officers and then resisted and fought with officers at the scene.  One of the officers suffered a broken hand in the fight. Police say Hassel was found to be armed with a handgun.

At the time of the arrest Hassel was out on bond for Breaking and Entering and Carrying a Concealed Weapon for a break-in that happened at a marijuana grow operation on February 12.  In that incident, an officer, while chasing after Hassel, jumped a fence and was impaled by a ‘booby trap’ set by the operation’s owner.

Bond for the most recent charges for Hassel has been set at $100,000.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s