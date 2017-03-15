Man to be charged in 5 Holland burglaries

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 49-year-old Holland man is facing charges after authorities say he was linked to five burglaries on the city’s south side.

The burglaries happened in the last two weeks of February at the Community Action House, Bibles for Missions, Quick Cuts, Holland Drop-in Center and the Alano Club.

Holland Police say the man was arrested Wednesday and is expected to be charged Thursday. He faces five felony burglary charges as well as retail fraud and narcotics charges, according to a release.

He will be identified after he is formally arraigned.