Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 15

1. The worst is over for winter storm Stella in the Northeast United States.

The storm dropped heavy snow from the mountains of Pennsylvania into central New England, but was a little kinder than expected to metro areas.

Lots of people are getting creative in showing what they’re dealing with. Ron Murphy in New York State set up a time lapse scene on his porch, where people can see the minutes and hours flying by on his little alarm clock as the snow begins to pile up. Soon everything disappears under a blanket of fresh powder.

2. Michelle Obama’s Healthy School Lunch program could be sliced and diced under the Trump Administration.

Obama spearheaded legislation that became law in 2010 in an effort to improve nutrition and child obesity, and authorize funding for federal lunch programs.

The School Nutrition Association recently recommended scaling back on federal nutritional standards. Some research shows the Obama-era law has improved nutrition, but it didn’t go over well with everyone, especially students who started posting pictures of their unappetizing lunches online.

3. Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland will now admit women as members.

This is a big deal because it’ll be the first time in its 273-year history that it’ll overturn its men-only policy.

The decision came after Gulf’s Ruling Body, the royal and ancient golf club of St. Andrews,removed the course as a host venue for the Opening Championship because of its previous stance on female members.

Up until Tuesday, women were only permitted to play the links course either as guests or visitors. Wit the change, the R&A confirmed Muirfield will now be eligible as a venue for the Open.

4. March Madness is well underway, but that doesn’t mean your work has to suffer while filling out your brackets.

According to a survey from the staffing firm Office Team, 66 percent of employees say talking about or even celebrating sporting events at work can boost morale, and may help you bond with the boss.

If you do talk brackets in the office, remember you still have to be a professional and not like a poor sport.

5. Want a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps? Nordstrom has you covered.

The clothing line just released a new pair of jeans called the “Clear Knee Mom Jeans,” made by Topshop.

Nordstrom says the jeans have a “futuristic feel,” being cropped below the knee, high fitting on the waist, and clear patches on the kneecaps.

The jeans cost $95 a pair, and it’s unclear how many of them they’ve sold so far.