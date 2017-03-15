Picnic Pops releases summer season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Acts have been announced for the 2017 Grand Rapids Symphony's Picnic Pops at the Cannonsburg Ski Area.

This is the 23rd season of the summer feature which takes place in July and August. This year's shows include:

July 13-14 - The Music of ABBA featuring the group, Arrival from Sweden and other guest musicians.

July 20-21 - The Musical Legacy of Chicago - starring Brass Transit, an eight-member band from Toronto.

July 27-28 - Women Rock - paying homage to the biggest stars and female singers of the past 50 years, including Carly Simon, Heart, Tina Turner and Pat Benatar.

August 3 - Classical Fireworks - Musical Director Marcelo Lehninger makes his symphony debut at Cannonsburg

August 5 - Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitan - dubbed to be the best Mariachi band in the world. They appeared on Linda Ronstadt's 1986 album which won a Grammy Award.

Cannonsburg opens for shows at 5:45 for picnicking and pre-concert entertainment. Tickets go on sale today.