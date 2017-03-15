Report: 2 Detroit officers injured in shooting

DETROIT, Mich. — Two Detroit Police Officers were reportedly injured Wednesday evening in a shooting.

FOX 2 Detroit reports that the shooting happened in the area of Tillman Street and Ash Street.

Police are currently looking for 60-year-old Raymond Durham in connection with the shooting, according to FOX 2. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a salt and pepper beard and was reportedly wearing a tan jacket and tan pants.

Police tell FOX 2 he is considered armed and dangerous.

The officers were hospitalized. Their exact conditions are unknown at this time.

