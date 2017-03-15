Two kids hurt when SUV hits their horse-drawn buggy

Posted 12:40 PM, March 15, 2017, by

Photo from the Montcalm Co. Sheriff

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two children were hurt Wednesday morning  when an SUV hit their horse-drawn buggy on a Montcalm County road.

The incident happened just before 8:00am on Fenwick Road, west of Miner Road.

Montcalm County deputies say that a 23-year-old woman from Hubbardston was driving east on Fenwick Road when she hit the eastbound buggy. The 13-year-old and 10-year-old from Carson City both suffered multiple injuries and were taken to Carson City Hospital and then flown via Aeromed to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. They are both said to be in critical condition.

Deputies say that speed does not appear to be a factor, but the angle of the morning sun may have played a role. Neither the woman or a five-year-old child in her car were injured.

The horse was critically injured and was euthanized at the scene by its owners.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    If the sun was so bright the driver of the car could not see why didn’t she slow down. Don’t they teach new drivers not to out drive their sight area. It’s not like horse-drawn buggy are un-common in the area. I hope the police check her cel=phone and see if she was on it.

    Reply