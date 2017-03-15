× WMU Broncos kick off spring season

KALAMAZOO, MI — Western Michigan University football is back. The Mid-American champion Broncos took to the practice field on March 14 for the first day of the spring season.

Coming off their Cotton Bowl loss, this is the first official practice for new head coach Tim Lester. Lester, who is replacing former head coach P.J. Fleck, comes to WMU after working with Purdue as a quarterbacks coach.

Lester announced the start of the spring season with a tweet saying “Allow me to reintroduce myself” and using the hashtag #WeWillReign.

The Broncos will return with seven all-conference players from last season including Chukwuma Okorafor, Darius Phillips, Jarvion Franklin, John Keenoy, Asantay Brown, Robert Spillane and Donnie Ernsberger.

Until mid-April, the Broncos will continue to practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The first spring game is on April 15.