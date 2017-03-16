ACLU challenges Trump’s travel ban in Michigan

Posted 5:28 PM, March 16, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump and federal agencies are being sued in Detroit over his revised ban on travel to the U.S. by people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Arab-American Civil Rights League. The plaintiffs include nine people whose family members can’t travel to the U.S.

Federal Judge Victoria Roberts is being asked to stop the Trump administration from enforcing the travel ban anywhere in the U.S. Judges in Maryland and Hawaii already have blocked the executive order.

The Trump administration argues that the ban is intended to protect the United States from terrorism. But ACLU attorney Michael Steinberg says the ban is motivated by “hostility to Islam” and strikes at religious freedom.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment