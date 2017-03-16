Ben Carson talks up public housing during Detroit visit

Posted 5:04 AM, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 08:30AM, March 16, 2017

Dr. Ben Carson

DETROIT (AP) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is in Detroit to launch what he says is a national listening tour to hear from people who rely on and support public housing.

On the first day of a three-day visit to his hometown Wednesday, Carson visited a Detroit public high school named for him. There he spoke of the need to find new ways to provide secure housing to low-income Americans.

Carson told a group of students and parents of Dr. Ben Carson High School of Science and Medicine that it’s not just a matter of putting a roof over people’s heads. He said the social problems in many public housing projects call for solutions that include providing job training for freed prison inmates and then a clear path to employment.

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    I wish him the best of luck.

    It’s going to be hard to find a person with a long criminal history and no education, who is still using drugs a job.

    There are so many young black’s who have excepted this as a way of life

