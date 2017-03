Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich -- Benton Harbor guard Elijah Baxter hit a three as time expired to lift the Tigers to a 60-57 win over Wayland in a class B regional final game.

Zack Nieuwkoop and Mitchell Dysktra each scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats.

Benton Harbor will play Spring Lake in a class B quarterfinal Tuesday night at Caledonia.