Fire destroys Clarksville house

CLARKSVILLE, Mich. - A fire Thursday morning destroyed a home in Clarksville.

The fire was called in at about 9:00am to the home on 217 S. Broad. Flames were seen shooting through the roof. Lake Odessa and Saranac crews were also called in for mutual aid.

No one was home and no one was injured, but the home is considered to be a total loss.