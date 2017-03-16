Fire destroys Clarksville house

CLARKSVILLE, Mich. - A fire Thursday morning destroyed a home in Clarksville.
The fire was called in at about 9:00am to the home on 217 S. Broad. Flames were seen shooting through the roof. Lake Odessa and Saranac crews were also called in for mutual aid.
No one was home and no one was injured, but the home is considered to be a total loss.
42.840946 -85.241326
1 Comment
Jackie Beasley
There were people in the house at 217 S. Broad St. In Clarksville this morning. It was Tracy the mother of Brandy Andrews and her grandson Gabe. They are saying that they were gone for insurance purposes. So basically they are trying to fraud the insurance company.