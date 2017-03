× Crews respond to four-alarm fire in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina– Crews are on the scene of a large four-alarm fire in Downtown Raleigh.

FOX 8 reports the fire is happening at a building under construction on West North St. Other local stations report the flames may have spread to other buildings.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Several people took to social media Thursday Night to post photos and videos of that fire.

This is a developing story.