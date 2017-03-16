× GVSU fraternity loses charter over alcohol, drug violations

ALLENDALE, Mich. – A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its chapter at Grand Valley State University.

Delta Upsilon released their decision Thursday in a press release. The organization cites repeated violations of “Fraternity Loss Prevention Policies regarding alcohol and drugs.”

The organization said that the violations occurred during the fall 2016 semester and that the “chapter and/or chapter members have been identified in multiple reports of violations of university policies over the course of the past 18 months.”

All chapter operations have been ordered to stop. Students living in the frat house will be able to fulfill their leases for the remainder of the school year, if the landlord allows.

The organization says they’ll consider reinstatement at a later date, determined by the fraternity and GVSU. This won’t happen until all current students at the fraternity are placed on alumni status, have graduated or have left school.

In the Delta Upsilon release, Dr. Eileen Sullivan, the Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students said, “The University believes that a strong fraternity/sorority community contributes much to the life of the campus. Because of that, we look forward to working with the general fraternity headquarters to determine a date that we will welcome Delta Upsilon back to GVSU.”