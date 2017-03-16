Holland senior care community raising $5M for improvements

Posted 7:10 AM, March 16, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A senior care community in Holland is kicking off the public phase of a $5 million fundraising campaign to provide more living space and increase benevolent care assistance.

Resthaven announced its plans Wednesday. President and CEO Charlie Vander Broek said the organization raised $3.25 million through local supporters and foundations over the past year before turning to the public for help.

Plans calls for building two, 12-unit assisted living structures, a 10-unit dwelling and new private rooms at the Care Center.

Broek said the campaign is intended to meet growing needs of older adults in the greater community, including current residents of Resthaven who have run out of money because of care costs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s