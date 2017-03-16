× Holland senior care community raising $5M for improvements

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A senior care community in Holland is kicking off the public phase of a $5 million fundraising campaign to provide more living space and increase benevolent care assistance.

Resthaven announced its plans Wednesday. President and CEO Charlie Vander Broek said the organization raised $3.25 million through local supporters and foundations over the past year before turning to the public for help.

Plans calls for building two, 12-unit assisted living structures, a 10-unit dwelling and new private rooms at the Care Center.

Broek said the campaign is intended to meet growing needs of older adults in the greater community, including current residents of Resthaven who have run out of money because of care costs.