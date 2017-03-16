× Hopcat, Stella’s and GR Brewing Co. closing today for funeral of employee’s daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three popular Grand Rapids restaurants will be closing early Thursday as employees remember the daughter of their employer.

HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge will all close at 3:00pm so workers can attend services for Mackenzie Boyd, 7, who died last week. Mackenzie was the daughter of Garry and Kristal Boyd. Garry is a co-founder of BarFly Ventures and oversees the company’s food and drink programs as the Vice President of Food, Beverage and Innovation.

The service for Mackenzie is at 5:00pm at Clock Chapel in Grand Haven. Her obituary says that she died suddenly on March 10.