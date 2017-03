Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A boisterous belly laugh band of hooligans sounds perfect for St. Patrick's Day, right?

Detroit native and comedian, Derek Richards, is part of the Irish Comedy Tour, and he's making his way to Grand Rapids for LaughFest.

Watch our interview with Derek, where anyone is fair game when it comes to his humor.

The Irish Comedy Tour is tonight, March 16, at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or 20 Monroe Live.