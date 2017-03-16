Judge drops lawsuit against Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese and High School

Posted 9:22 AM, March 16, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids and three school employees has been dismissed by a Kent County Circuit Court Judge.

The lawsuit had been filed by the 15-year-old Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School student who had a sexual relationship with his tutor, Abigail Simon, in 2013. Simon was convicted and sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison in January of 2015.

The lawsuit was dismissed by Judge George Quist earlier this week. Attorneys for the teen have filed an appeal with the state Court of Appeals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s