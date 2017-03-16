Judge drops lawsuit against Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese and High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids and three school employees has been dismissed by a Kent County Circuit Court Judge.

The lawsuit had been filed by the 15-year-old Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School student who had a sexual relationship with his tutor, Abigail Simon, in 2013. Simon was convicted and sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison in January of 2015.

The lawsuit was dismissed by Judge George Quist earlier this week. Attorneys for the teen have filed an appeal with the state Court of Appeals.