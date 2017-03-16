× Two arrested for child neglect after officer finds baby outside in freezing weather

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Child Protective Services was contacted after a Battle Creek officer came across a woman holding an unclothed baby on Wednesday.

The officer reported the woman was walking around with the child in a parking lot in 28 degree weather. After speaking with the woman and a man present, the officer determined that the two were under the influence of an unknown substance.

The man and woman have been arrested for child neglect. The investigation is ongoing.