Two arrested for child neglect after officer finds baby outside in freezing weather

Posted 7:23 AM, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, March 16, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Child Protective Services was contacted after a Battle Creek officer came across a woman holding an unclothed baby on Wednesday.

The officer reported the woman was walking around with the child in a parking lot in 28 degree weather.  After speaking with the woman and a man present, the officer determined that the two were under the influence of an unknown substance.

The man and woman have been arrested for child neglect. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s