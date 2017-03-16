Two arrested for child neglect after officer finds baby outside in freezing weather
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Child Protective Services was contacted after a Battle Creek officer came across a woman holding an unclothed baby on Wednesday.
The officer reported the woman was walking around with the child in a parking lot in 28 degree weather. After speaking with the woman and a man present, the officer determined that the two were under the influence of an unknown substance.
The man and woman have been arrested for child neglect. The investigation is ongoing.
Don't Fade!
Articles such as this one are vague- Especially when you don’t add the specifics such as: Name of suspects/victims, photos if possible, other information, The public does not care to read when the write up is so imprecise. JMO