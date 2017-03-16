Report: ‘DNA match’ in shooting of Detroit police officers and killing of Wayne State Sgt.

Posted 9:42 PM, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43PM, March 16, 2017

DETROIT, Mich. — DNA from the shooting of two Detroit police officers Wednesday night is a match in the killing of Wayne State Police Sgt. Collin Rose, a police source tells FOX 2. 

The source tells FOX 2 that a “DNA match” was made between the scene of the fatal November shooting of Sgt. Rose.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Thursday that a .38 revolver was the same type of weapon used in both shootings, according to FOX 2.

The source tells FOX 2 that a .38 caliber revolver was recovered from suspect Raymond Durham after the Wednesday evening shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Rose was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 near the Wayne State University campus while investigating car break-ins in the area. He died the next day.

The latest shooting occurred near where Rose was fatally shot. Craig said the officers who were shot Wednesday were part of a stepped-up police presence in the area since the 29-year-old Rose was shot.

During Wednesday’s shooting, one officer was shot in the neck and “the early diagnosis is he’s going to be OK,” the chief said. The other officer was shot in the ankle and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest, he said.

Investigators have been asking for tips from the public in Rose’s death. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow FOX 2 in Detroit for the latest updates in this story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment