Shymanski’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Grand Rapids Christian to Regional Championship

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- Thad Shymanski his a running three as time expired to give Grand Rapids Christian a 59-56 win over West Ottawa Wednesday night in a class A regional championship game.

The Panthers used a 19-0 run to take a 56-54 lead with less than two minutes to play in the game. Seth Milner hit a shot to tie the game at 56 with 30 seconds left.

Grand Rapids Christian moves on to play Kalamazoo Central in the a class A quarterfinal Tuesday night at Lansing Eastern High School at 7 p.m.. The Eagles beat K-Central 53-51 in overtime in the regular season finale on March 2nd.