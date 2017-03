× Three escape from overnight fire in Kent County

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were able to escape from a house fire in Kent County early Thursday morning.

It happened at a home on 18 Mile Road NW in Tyrone Township. Crews at the scene say it started as a chimney fire, and the flames started to spread to other areas of the home.

Fortunately, firefighters had arrived swiftly enough to get the flames under control before too much damage was done. There were no injuries reported.