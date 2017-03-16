Weekend shooting suspect arrested in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect believed to be involved in a weekend shooting in Grand Rapids was arrested in Battle Creek Thursday night.

Battle Creek police say they arrested someone thought to be connected to a shooting that happened last Saturday near the intersection of Elizabeth Ave and Richmond. A 22-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach.

BCPD say the FBI asked them to help arrest the suspect. They were also assisted by officers from several other agencies, including Michigan State Police, Fusion Center. HHIT, GSU, and SIU.

Police in Grand Rapids originally said they were looking for three male suspects. The search is still on for the remaining two men. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.