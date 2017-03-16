Winter Weather Advisory for St. Patrick’s Day

FOX 17 – The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect early Friday, ahead of a potentially messy day.

Snow showers will develop during the early morning hours Friday and could mean an inch or two of accumulation. As the morning progresses, warmer temperatures will mean the snow will transition to a mix of precipitation before turning all to rain later.

The advisory goes into effect at 4:00am Friday for all of West Michigan and will be in effect until 4:00pm.