18-year-old killed in crash; 14-year-old passenger suffers serious injuries

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and a teenager is seriously injured, following a crash involving two vehicles in Kent County late Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of Cannonsburg Road NE and Egypt Valley Ave NE in Cannon Township. Police say a Mercury Sable driven by an 18 year old male from Rockford failed to yield the right of way when attempting to make a turn. The Sable was struck by an approaching Honda Accord.

The driver of the Sable was killed in the crash. His 14-year-old passenger, suffered serious injuries. The driver of Accord suffered minor injuries.