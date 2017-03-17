× GRPD: Teen and infant shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old and a 1-year-old infant were shot Friday night following an armed robbery.

Police say around 9:34 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of Maude Avenue NE on several reports of shots fired but didn’t find anything.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers were called to the 400 block of Delaware Street SE for two victims that had been shot: a 15 year old male and a one year old infant.

The teen victim was shot in the leg. The baby was shot in the upper leg. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone having additional information is requested to call 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted, confidentially, at http://www.silentobserver.org.