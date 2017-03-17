× Jackknifed semi blocks southbound US-131 near Wayland

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A multiple vehicle crash closed southbound US-131 in Allegan County as snow fell midday Friday.

The first reports of the crash came in just before 10 a.m.

A minivan was wedged under the rig’s trailer, and two other vehicles had crashed into the wrecks.

Minor injuries were reported.

The semi was wedged across both lanes, and officials closed southbound US-131 at the Dorr exit at 142nd Avenue. Traffic was backed up to mile 70 as of 10:30 a.m.

Another crash on the northbound side of the highway blocked the left lane and backed up traffic.